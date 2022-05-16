Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) PT Lowered to C$19.00 at TD Securities

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.75 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Pi Financial cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$16.17.

TSE:WDO opened at C$11.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 12.40. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$9.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.97.

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$85.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$94.00 million. Research analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nadine Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.38, for a total value of C$153,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$876,367.78. Also, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.62, for a total value of C$468,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$255,996.18. Insiders sold a total of 87,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,363 over the last three months.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

