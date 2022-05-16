Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.94. Werner Enterprises posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $4.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $764.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.14 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WERN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stephens cut Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $40.90. The company had a trading volume of 32,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.61 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $48.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 12.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

