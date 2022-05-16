Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Welltower worth $61,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 16.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,099,000 after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Welltower by 9.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,131,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,233,000 after purchasing an additional 97,376 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Mizuho upped their price objective on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $88.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.13. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.34 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 117.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.34%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

