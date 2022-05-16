Wealth Management Resources Inc. Purchases New Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,375,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,418,000 after buying an additional 3,581,960 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,167,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,159,000 after buying an additional 1,619,961 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,789,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,234,000 after purchasing an additional 810,186 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,351,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,719,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,179,000 after buying an additional 760,174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,701,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,939. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $20.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average is $19.53.

