Wealth Management Resources Inc. Makes New $8.10 Million Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 152,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wealth Management Resources Inc. owned about 0.35% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.52. 295,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,823. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.12. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $53.97.

