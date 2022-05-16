Wealth Management Resources Inc. Buys Shares of 2,035 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,885,239,000 after buying an additional 567,169 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,388,000 after buying an additional 1,164,939 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,988,000 after acquiring an additional 362,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,820,000 after buying an additional 276,454 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,150,000 after purchasing an additional 380,203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,495,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319,020. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.72.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

