Wealth Management Resources Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,004 iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 876.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

VLUE stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.95. 898,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.61. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

