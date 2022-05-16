Walmart (WMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 17th. Analysts expect Walmart to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Walmart has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Walmart to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $148.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart has a 1 year low of $132.01 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.64. The firm has a market cap of $407.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 45.90%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

