Walker & Dunlop, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

Walker & Dunlop has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Walker & Dunlop has a payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to earn $10.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Shares of WD opened at $103.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 160.37, a current ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $156.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.80.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.27. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $319.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

WD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,739,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,083,000 after buying an additional 100,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,845,000 after purchasing an additional 85,505 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,876,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,208,000 after buying an additional 13,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 99,563.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

