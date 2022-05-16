Volta (NYSE:VLTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Volta updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of VLTA opened at $2.12 on Monday. Volta has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLTA. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Volta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Volta from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Volta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Volta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Volta during the third quarter worth $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Volta in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Volta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Volta by 12,927.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Volta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, it installed approximately 1,900 chargers across 26 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

