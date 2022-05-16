Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.95 Billion

Brokerages expect Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) to report $3.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.90 billion and the highest is $4.02 billion. Vipshop reported sales of $4.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full year sales of $17.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.38 billion to $18.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.95 billion to $19.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Vipshop had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

NYSE:VIPS traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $8.18. 11,702,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,165,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.66. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,604,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,473,000 after purchasing an additional 915,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,111,000 after purchasing an additional 163,532 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,268,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,492,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,126 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,930 shares during the period. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

