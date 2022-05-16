Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on VCTR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

VCTR traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $25.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,769. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average is $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $230.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.87 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 38.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Victory Capital by 21.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 16,201 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 480.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 82,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 68,153 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 39.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 39.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 349,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 99,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

