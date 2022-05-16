VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) Shares Bought by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) by 150.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,786 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of VIA optronics worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in VIA optronics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,387,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIA optronics stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.71. VIA optronics AG has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded VIA optronics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

