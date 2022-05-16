Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Down 6%

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) was down 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.13. Approximately 577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 139,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

VERX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -556.00, a P/E/G ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Vertex by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Vertex by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex by 712.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vertex by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 19.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

