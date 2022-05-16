VeriCoin (VRC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $32.00

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 83.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 158% higher against the dollar. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $114,228.32 and $32.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,670.51 or 1.00116123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00037822 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00015401 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 35,039,684 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

