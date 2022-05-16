Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) Short Interest Update

Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 392,800 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the April 15th total of 271,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 787,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Vaxxinity news, insider Mei Mei Hu bought 8,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $27,088.06. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,593,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,869,939.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder United Biomedical Inc bought 18,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $62,462.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,611,559 shares in the company, valued at $178,059,878.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 30,950 shares of company stock worth $106,759.

Get Vaxxinity alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VAXX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,322. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.29. Vaxxinity has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxxinity will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxxinity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Vaxxinity in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock.

Vaxxinity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxxinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxxinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.