Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Boosted by Levy Wealth Management Group LLC

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 24.6% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $54,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,971,000 after buying an additional 529,340 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,251,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,004,000 after buying an additional 56,407 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,565,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,082,000 after buying an additional 161,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,227,000 after buying an additional 98,986 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,475,000 after buying an additional 330,335 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $201.15. 105,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,125,085. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $192.12 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.33.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

