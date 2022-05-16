Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) is Bridgeworth LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 183,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF comprises 7.7% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $35,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 651.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.33. 1,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,196. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $157.29 and a twelve month high of $197.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.99.

