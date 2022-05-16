Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 392,484,673 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,305,000 after purchasing an additional 993,721 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $370.19. 238,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,787,089. The business’s fifty day moving average is $397.79 and its 200 day moving average is $412.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $354.02 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

