Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $161.03 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $154.23 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

