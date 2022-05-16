Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $474,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.61. 434,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,769. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.21. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.19 and a 52-week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

