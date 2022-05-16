Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Levy Wealth Management Group LLC

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $211.42. The stock had a trading volume of 41,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,712. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $201.98 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

