Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 50,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,187,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,232,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $349.88. The company had a trading volume of 222,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,065. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $387.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.48. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $329.63 and a 12-month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

