Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 3.3% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $8,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,401,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 528,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,934,000 after purchasing an additional 208,100 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 207,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,235,000 after purchasing an additional 191,657 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,144,000 after purchasing an additional 179,352 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,897,000 after acquiring an additional 100,814 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $1.48 on Monday, hitting $236.56. 213,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,799. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $228.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

