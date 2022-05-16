Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,170 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after purchasing an additional 316,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000.

VWO traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $41.48. 648,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,131,352. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.89. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

