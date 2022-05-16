VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOOGet Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,358 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 255,155 shares.The stock last traded at $95.83 and had previously closed at $95.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 480,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,848,000 after buying an additional 19,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,615,000 after acquiring an additional 31,465 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,768,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,435,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 45.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 52,274 shares during the period.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

