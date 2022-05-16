VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,358 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 255,155 shares.The stock last traded at $95.83 and had previously closed at $95.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 480,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,848,000 after buying an additional 19,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,615,000 after acquiring an additional 31,465 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,768,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,435,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 45.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 52,274 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

