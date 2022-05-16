Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.07-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.64 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.59 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.17.

NYSE:VVV traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $29.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,188. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.09. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $26.69 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Valvoline had a return on equity of 278.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $886.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVV. State Street Corp increased its stake in Valvoline by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,100,000 after acquiring an additional 115,558 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Valvoline by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

