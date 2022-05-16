Validity Price Tops $1.68 on Major Exchanges (VAL)

Validity (VAL) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Validity coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00005740 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Validity has traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar. Validity has a total market capitalization of $7.70 million and approximately $468,543.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002017 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007575 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,576,929 coins and its circulating supply is 4,575,285 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

