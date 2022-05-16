USA Financial Portformulas Corp Raises Stock Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Herc were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Herc by 30,131.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 321,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,481,000 after acquiring an additional 320,001 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 615.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,861,000 after purchasing an additional 268,475 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Herc by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,100,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,885,000 after purchasing an additional 261,582 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Herc by 188.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,488,000 after buying an additional 257,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Herc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,521,000.

HRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Herc from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Herc from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.57.

Shares of NYSE:HRI traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,588. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.35 and a 1 year high of $203.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.62.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.01). Herc had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

