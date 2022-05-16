USA Financial Portformulas Corp Purchases New Stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Belden by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 27,308 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Belden by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Belden by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Belden by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

BDC stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.78. 2,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.33. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.31 and a 52-week high of $68.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.53.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.62 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Belden’s payout ratio is 12.82%.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

