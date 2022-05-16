USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $33,000 in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kadant in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kadant by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Kadant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Kadant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kadant alerts:

In other Kadant news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $283,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $296,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kadant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of KAI traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.57. 112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.17 and a 12 month high of $240.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.20. Kadant had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $226.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.17%.

Kadant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.