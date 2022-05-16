USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $196,000 in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 28,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 277.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 253,903 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 97,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

CPRX stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.01. 53,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,133. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.18. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $720.49 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

