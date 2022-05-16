USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $127,000 in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 376 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $186,244,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Saia by 1,104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after buying an additional 98,300 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in Saia by 17.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 245,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,372,000 after buying an additional 36,390 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,782,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Saia by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $13.52 on Monday, hitting $201.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,073. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.02 and a 1 year high of $365.50.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.26. Saia had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

