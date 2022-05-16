USA Financial Portformulas Corp Increases Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 3,553.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 29.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,951,000 after buying an additional 19,985 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,492,000 after acquiring an additional 23,858 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 286,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,922,000 after acquiring an additional 125,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 733.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 31,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 25.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $52,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $140,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,750 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTEK traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,926. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.01 and a 1-year high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $699.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.57%.

Tetra Tech Profile (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

