USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $36,000 Stock Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp cut its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE RWT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,624. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.68%.

A number of research firms have commented on RWT. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.94.

Redwood Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.