USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys New Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $4,392,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,389,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,276,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.90. 2,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,929. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.91 and a twelve month high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.83%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EGP. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.40.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

