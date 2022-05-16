USA Financial Portformulas Corp Acquires 366 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 2,152.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in American States Water were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in American States Water by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,067,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,379,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in American States Water by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,957,000 after buying an additional 11,694 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American States Water by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 740,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,635,000 after buying an additional 13,034 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American States Water by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,992,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in American States Water by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 531,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,026,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AWR traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $78.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.18. American States Water has a 52 week low of $74.77 and a 52 week high of $103.77.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 60.58%.

American States Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.