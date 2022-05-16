Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$305.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $334.81 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:UPST traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.79. 8,803,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,435,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.14. Upstart has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $401.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.10.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Upstart will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPST. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.00.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,442,286.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,708 shares of company stock worth $21,254,868 over the last quarter. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 3,345.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Upstart by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.