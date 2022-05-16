Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Gap Up to $24.60

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.60, but opened at $25.71. Universal Logistics shares last traded at $26.02, with a volume of 8 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on ULH. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a market capitalization of $710.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29.

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.90. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 37.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.03%.

In other Universal Logistics news, Director Richard P. Urban purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.49 per share, with a total value of $102,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the third quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 333.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 374.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. 23.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

