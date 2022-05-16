Universal Biosensors, Inc. (ASX:UBI) Insider Graham McLean Purchases 100,000 Shares

Universal Biosensors, Inc. (ASX:UBI – Get Rating) insider Graham McLean purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.50 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00 ($34,722.22).
The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10.
About Universal Biosensors (Get Rating)
