Universal Biosensors, Inc. (ASX:UBI) Insider Graham McLean Purchases 100,000 Shares

Universal Biosensors, Inc. (ASX:UBI – Get Rating) insider Graham McLean purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.50 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00 ($34,722.22).

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10.

Universal Biosensors, Inc, through its subsidiary, Universal Biosensors Pty Ltd, operates as a biosensors company primarily in Australia. The company focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of point-of-use devices for measuring analytes across various industries. It manufactures and distributes Prothrombin Time International Normalized Ratio coagulation test strips; and distributes Siemens' Xprecia Stride Coagulation Analyzer, a test used to monitor the effect of the anticoagulant therapy warfarin.

