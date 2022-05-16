UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,704 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.5% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $36,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 213,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.17.

UNH stock traded up $6.60 on Monday, reaching $492.00. The company had a trading volume of 78,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,015. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $511.11 and its 200 day moving average is $484.89. The company has a market cap of $461.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

