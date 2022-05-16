United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Trading Up 5.2%

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $27.63. Approximately 68,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,155,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.39.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 21,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 13,896.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.