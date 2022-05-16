United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,521 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $60,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $17,147,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 95,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded up $0.97 on Monday, reaching $179.01. 77,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,395,511. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.62. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.19 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $155.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

In related news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

