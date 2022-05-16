Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €24.60 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €24.60 ($25.89) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($26.32) price target on Uniper in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($31.58) price target on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($31.58) price target on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.21) price target on Uniper in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($33.68) price target on Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

ETR UN01 opened at €21.82 ($22.97) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion and a PE ratio of -2.12. Uniper has a 52 week low of €16.05 ($16.89) and a 52 week high of €42.45 ($44.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €23.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €33.15.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

