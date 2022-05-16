Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.63-$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.99 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.12 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Under Armour from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Under Armour from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.17.

Under Armour stock opened at $11.05 on Monday. Under Armour has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $27.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Under Armour by 24.2% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 30,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Under Armour by 363.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 17,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 24.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

