Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.99 billion-$6.10 billion.

Shares of NYSE:UA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,047,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.29. Under Armour has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $23.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%.

UA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Under Armour from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

In other Under Armour news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $45,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,944,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,579,000 after acquiring an additional 281,621 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,387,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,438,000 after purchasing an additional 122,446 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 45.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,300,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,573 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 26.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,830,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,485,000 after purchasing an additional 377,187 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 14.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,882,000 after purchasing an additional 190,513 shares during the period. 36.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

