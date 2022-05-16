UBU Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $127.00 (UBU)

UBU Finance (UBU) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One UBU Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UBU Finance has a market capitalization of $21,436.71 and $127.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UBU Finance has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UBU Finance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,587.56 or 1.00039211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00107713 BTC.

UBU Finance Coin Profile

UBU is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 9,048,926 coins and its circulating supply is 8,127,115 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

UBU Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UBU Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UBU Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UBU Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UBU Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UBU Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.