Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Twin Disc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Twin Disc stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Twin Disc has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.62 million, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19.

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. Twin Disc had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twin Disc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 263.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Twin Disc by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twin Disc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Twin Disc by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Twin Disc by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,312 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twin Disc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.