Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Buy”

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have C$44.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$43.00.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$38.00.
TSE TRQ opened at C$34.06 on Thursday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.15 and a 52 week high of C$38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.94. The firm has a market cap of C$6.85 billion and a PE ratio of 10.11.
About Turquoise Hill Resources (Get Rating)
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
