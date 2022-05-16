Truist Financial Lowers Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $28.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EPRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.81.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $23.13 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.54% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $128,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,374.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

